As Malcolm Turnbull and Sharan Burrow pointed out yesterday, the Murdoch family’s far-right pay-TV outlet Sky News has become a platform for lies and misinformation about the Voice to Parliament, not just for its tiny subscriber audience but via regional free-to-air broadcasters and YouTube.

Turnbull and Burrow list multiple egregious lies being peddled by Sky’s coterie of extremists, including that the Voice will be more powerful than Parliament and is racially divisive, and that No advocates are being censored.