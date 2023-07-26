The federal government’s commitment to partnering with Indigenous communities lacks accountability and is struggling against bureaucratic indifference, according to a new report by the Productivity Commission.

And the report makes the case for much stronger bodies to hold governments to account, such as the proposed Voice to Parliament.

The interim report comes with impeccable Liberal pedigree. The inquiry was commissioned by then-treasurer Josh Frydenberg just before the last federal election, examines the Morrison government’s landmark 2020 national agreement on Closing the Gap with states and territories and the coalition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peak organisations — one of the best policy achievements of the Coalition’s time in office. The interim report is one of the commission’s last under outgoing chair and former Liberal staffer Michael Brennan.