Opinion columnist Janet Albrechtsen marked John Howard’s 84th birthday today by talking of Australia’s cultural diet — appropriately via the following word salad, which runs for 75 exhausting words without a break.

Even now, nearly 16 years after he lost office, Howard’s ability to take the ­national temperature may have something to do with an enduring divide in this country between a small but loud group of cultural ­dieticians on the one hand, and a much larger group of Australians who don’t want to be lectured to by a group of elites who have fashioned themselves as moral guardians force-feeding ordinary folk their preferred cultural diet.

This continues The Australian‘s grand tradition of portraying the former prime minister as the human expression of mainstream Australia’s pre-political soul. In so doing, the paper offers Howard, and Howard offers the paper, another chance to slam the Indigenous Voice to Parliament.