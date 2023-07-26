Australians have a long and tainted past of bringing things they shouldn’t into the country. In addition to invasive species and flora, for decades we have imported culture wars from the United States and the United Kingdom, each with its own particularly damaging impact on marginalised communities.

Attacks have once again been directed at LGBTQIA+ people under the guise of protecting children, with public libraries, school policy and curricula — as well as commercially available books — firmly in the crosshairs both abroad and locally. This can be connected to the rise of coordinated anti-LGBTQIA+ sentiment by neo-Nazis and other reactionary groups.