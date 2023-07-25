What is it about former Scott Morrison cabinet minister Stuart Robert that keeps him constantly in the spotlight?

Now it’s Brother Stuey’s little mate, John Margerison, who has created an air of, let’s say, intrigue after his decision to scarper from his luxury Gold Coast home to parts unknown just as his attendance was required at a parliamentary inquiry into Robert’s dealings with a consulting company once part-owned by Margerison, Synergy 360.

There are sensational claims that the company had plotted ways to back-channel funds to Robert for any assistance he could provide from his position in government at the time. Robert has strenuously denied the allegations. What a pity Margerison is not around to shed light on what happened. NDIS Minister Bill Shorten today called Margerison’s move a “truly remarkable development” and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called for an explanation of how it occurred.