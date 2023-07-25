Canning the Commonwealth Games just as the FIFA Women’s World Cup exploded into mass media awareness suggests a generational shift in Australia’s cultural landscape. Suddenly we’ve discovered just how far away we are from Matilda the mascot’s 1982 Brisbane.

In reality, the future lit up this week was already here. Sports consumption has shifted from a localised, usually spectator-supported diversity to a globalised handful of televised elite sports that leave little attention left over to watch the more boutique (and usually amateur) sports such as those that make up most of the Commonwealth Games roster.

It’s a local showing of the battle for the world’s attention in an increasingly closed web. Profit-delivering content demands subscriptions from mass audiences: the bigger (the more global) the better. Those audiences want to pay for the best — and usually that means stuff happening somewhere else.