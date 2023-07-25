On Sunday, United Australia Party Senator Ralph Babet posted to his Telegram channel about children’s sex education book Welcome to Sex that has become a target of conservative media and online conspiracy communities.

“Yumi Stynes and the other author Melissa Kang have a lot to answer for,” he wrote.

The responses came quickly. “Which entho-religious minority is mostly responsible for forcing such ideas in Western countries? And why do they always wear those funny little hats,” asked a commenter who is also a member of a neo-Nazi channel. Another one responded “Take them to the gallows” and gave a thumbs-up emoji.