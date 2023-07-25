In 2011, NSW paid PwC $256,709 to help slim down and decentralise the Health Department. Since then, Crikey can reveal, the firm has raked in nearly $30 million from NSW Health — the lion’s share of the $123 million the state’s so-called local health districts (LHDs) have paid for consultancy services in the past 12 years.
The runner-up, KPMG, which also helped advise the government on the 2011 restructure, doesn’t come close with its roughly $5.5 million earned, according to numbers crunched by the chair of a NSW parliamentary inquiry and obtained by Crikey.
PwC made more than that ($6 million) in payments from a single LHD, whose board featured PwC’s acting chief executive Kristin Stubbins as one of its members, and whose chief financial officer was being “mentored” by her.
