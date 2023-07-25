The Australian Federal Police (AFP) and the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) are investigating reports that Home Affairs’ main contractors paid millions of taxpayer dollars to powerful Pacific Island politicians, after revelations in the Nine newspapers and on 60 Minutes on Sunday.

The investigation explicitly avoids calling the payments bribes but follows a money trail of “suspect contracts” from Home Affairs to Nauru, with payments to “businesses controlled by powerful politicians and suspected kickbacks to the island’s political kingmaker, David Adeang”.

Documents obtained under freedom of information showed the Australian government was aware of bribery allegations involving Adeang, who had influence over Australia’s offshore processing regime on Nauru. Further, an Australian businessman got a $9.3 million offshore detention contract from Home Affairs even after then-minister Peter Dutton had been informed the man was also being investigated for bribing Nauru politicians.