The No campaign against the Voice to Parliament has launched a digital campaign that appears to be targeting Indigenous voters.

It’s the latest in a number of Facebook pages run by the No campaign aimed at different voters with sometimes contradictory messages.

Not My Voice is a Facebook page and website created late last month and authorised by Nyunggai Warren Mundine on behalf of Australians for Unity, a group created by the merger of Mundine’s Recognise a Better Way and Advance’s Fair Australia campaigns against the Voice.