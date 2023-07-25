Yesterday former federal Liberal MP Lucy Wicks was exposed as the complainant relating to the abusive behaviour of NSW upper house MP Taylor Martin. The outing was entirely against her wishes. Wicks released a statement saying:

I am distressed today to learn that I have been named by Radio 2GB as the person who made a formal and confidential complaint regarding abuse by a NSW member of Parliament spanning more than five years …

I am beyond distressed that I have had to disclose even a small portion of these details. I sought to create a confidential process that would enable natural justice and provide me with safety as I navigate this process.