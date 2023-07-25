Guardian Australia has rejected “unfounded allegations” of bias in its coverage of the Voice to Parliament referendum made by the No campaign, and will forge ahead with a new podcast series funded by a Yes23 campaign backer.

The podcast, dubbed The Voice Ask Me Anything, was launched last week and billed as a series that will run in the publication’s Full Story podcast feed every fortnight. The series “will cut through the noise” of the official Yes and No campaigns, with the financial backing of Yes campaign donor the Barlow Foundation.

The series accounts for one of two existing funding arrangements entered into by Guardian Australia with organisations that have since become Yes23 campaign benefactors. The first came in the form of a $300,000 grant from the Balnaves Foundation in March 2018 for Guardian Australia’s Indigenous affairs reporting through the Guardian Civic Journalism Trust. The arrangement with the Barlow Foundation was reached in 2020.