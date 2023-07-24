ABC chair Ita Buttrose has issued a soft apology in a letter to the Australian Monarchist League (AML) for the broadcaster’s coverage of the coronation of King Charles III in May, after a backlash over including Indigenous perspectives on the effects of colonisation.

Condemnation of the broadcast, largely led by the AML and its chair, former senator Eric Abetz, resulted in “around” 1800 complaints, a Senate estimates hearing was told in late May. Of those, 59 raised issues related to editorial policies, which were referred to the ABC ombudsman’s office for investigation, and 1100 were deemed racist or abusive.

ABC ombudsman Fiona Cameron later cleared the coverage of any editorial breaches but conceded the segment may have been “jarring” for some viewers. In her letter to the AML earlier this month, Buttrose said there “are always lessons to be learnt” from covering significant events.