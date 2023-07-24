Twitter is soon to be no more. No, it hasn’t collapsed, although each day the platform feels increasingly rickety. Instead, the social media platform is being reborn under a new name: X.

Why shed its famous bird visage? The rebranding is the latest edict of Elon Musk, who has a long relationship with the letter. It’s the name of the online bank he co-founded in the 1990s that, after a merger, became PayPal (earning Musk his first $100 million). It’s part of SpaceX. It’s the name of one of his Tesla models. Musk even renamed Twitter’s parent company to X Corp.

The move is a signal that Musk continues to push the company towards his dream of transforming Twitter into “X, the everything app”. This is a plan to replicate China’s WeChat, an app that combines messaging with, among other features, payment services. You can do everything from chatting with your friends to paying your rent in WeChat. It’s ubiquitous and very profitable, everything that Twitter is not.