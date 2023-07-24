Did you hear about Employment and Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke’s plan, released this morning, to convert casual workers to permanent, stripping them of the benefits of working casually, simultaneously both cutting wages and increasing business costs and causing widespread unemployment?

Employers are keen to let you know how awful it is. The Business Council of Australia (BCA) says it “would engulf businesses, particularly small businesses, in red tape and paperwork“. The Australian Industry Group (Ai Group) says the changes would “inevitably increase business costs and risks, reduce investment and reduce employment”, and were “unfathomable and economically dangerous”. Wesfarmers attacked the changes.