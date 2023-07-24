Even the most progressive Australians often regard “listening to Country” as a cultural metaphor rather than a rigorous method to learn empirical truths. But as Gamilaroi woman and educator Lee Couch advised me in 2020, the year of the Black Summer bushfires: “Half of Country was on fire this year. There’s no better time to listen to Country than now.”

If you can’t listen to Country, listen to expert women attuned to the land and you’ll hear how a certain white masculinity is inscribed into Australia’s landscapes. Social geographer Christine Eriksen’s studies are among those finding bushfire “is not a gender-neutral natural phenomenon” but a “means by which traditional gender roles and power relations are maintained”.

This happens in many ways. Climate change is worsening bushfire severity and intensity, and a raft of recent books — most notably, Mary Robinson’s Climate Justice — explain how global warming is a man-made problem with feminist solutions. A product of colonisation, the climate crisis was generated by generations of men who occupy positions of power in governments and industry.