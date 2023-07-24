Australia has more than $3.5 trillion in superannuation assets. It’s a lot of money, but most of that belongs to just a few of us. Just 5% of taxpayers own more than 45% of all super, and one-third own 90%.

Is that bad? Or is it what you’d expect in a system where people accumulate assets slowly — that the young have little and the old have a lot?

I got my hands on Australian Tax Office data to answer questions like this. The ATO usually shares the information with researchers, but I asked and I received. It means I have 2% of all tax returns from 2020-21 right here on my computer. Anonymised, of course, with famous people removed, outliers blunted, data lightly “salted” via randomisation, etc. But still, there’s a 1 in 50 chance I have your numbers here on my machine.