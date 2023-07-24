The aged care quality regulator established by the Coalition has invisible leadership, is badly short-staffed, has failed to handle aged care complaints effectively, and has relied too much on outsourced quality assessment, among myriad other findings by a review undertaken by public service veteran and former finance secretary David Tune.

The Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission was established in 2018 and covered residential and home aged care, and struggled to cope with the massive impact of the pandemic on aged care the following year. The aged care royal commission recommended the body be dumped entirely and replaced with an independent, board-led authority. Instead additional roles and functions have been handed to the commission under both the Morrison and Albanese governments.

Tune thinks there’s no point establishing a new authority, and instead points out that many of the additional functions come with “terminating” funding (funding that will have to be renewed when the current allocation expires). This means that technically the commission faces a funding decline in coming years — though the May budget renewed funding for some of the measures.