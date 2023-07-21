While there’s one key difference between the Voice to Parliament referendum and a general election — no government will change as a result of the ballot — the parallels between a win for the No campaign and the 2016 election of Donald Trump in the US are many and significant.

The No campaign relies upon, and the Trump campaign drew its strength from, white grievance and the positioning of privileged majority groups as the real victims of far less powerful, dispossessed minorities. Both rely on a conspiracy theory narrative in which progressive elites — corporate, political, media — are oppressing, robbing and taking away the rights of ordinary people, who are urged to vote in defiance of this plot.