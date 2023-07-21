It’s estimated that 2-2.5% of the population actually spoke what we now think of as Italian at the time of unification in 1861. Eric Hobsbawm’s The Age of Capital notes this dialect was so different to the language used in other parts of the country that when school masters arrived in Sicily to start instructing people on their new native tongue — the literary, elite language of Dante — the locals mistook them for English people.

I mention this because the subtitle of Liberal Senator Sarah Henderson and conservative commentator Kevin Donnelly’s event last night — “The classroom is for education, not indoctrination” – has never been, and cannot be, strictly true. The choice of what to teach and what to leave out, particularly when applied across a nation, cannot help but be a political act. Thus, to have strong views on what should and shouldn’t be taught while also insisting there ought to be no classroom “indoctrination” requires decent sleight of hand.

If you follow these things, there is little that would surprise you in last night’s event, except perhaps the turnout. As I enter the Maribyrnong Bowls Club — which looks like the Christmas party from Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy is about to kick off (think wood panelling, spilled blancmange carpet, caramel-coloured light fittings) — it’s a miserable Thursday night in Moonee Ponds (Labor Party heartland at both state and federal level, this is Bill Shorten territory). The place is almost full, with at least 100 people in attendance.