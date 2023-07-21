Because of the climate crisis, governments shouldn’t be approving new coalmines. Doesn’t seem like a controversial thing to say, does it? At the Australia Institute, we’ve been saying it since at least 2015.

Yet eight years later, we still get social media “experts” and the occasional piece here in Crikey breaking the news that coal gets used to — drumroll — make steel.

This is, of course, correct. Coal gets used for two main things: generating electricity and making steel. Our old friends at the Minerals Council have a good explainer, but here’s what happens in a nutshell: