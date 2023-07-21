The still unknowable outcome of the Hollywood strikes — first by the Writers Guild and now by the actors union SAG-AFTRA — will shape two consequential shifts in the global entertainment industry: the streaming shake-up of the past decade and the artificial intelligence revolution of the next.

It’s “Hollywood” only in the most metaphorical sense, with the place standing in for what’s become a globalised industry, with deep roots here in Australia. The strikes’ result will determine not only what sort of industry Australia has, but whether it has much of an industry at all.