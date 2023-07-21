While the steady drip of revelations of breaches of confidentiality by major consulting firms gives weight to calls for a major inquiry into the industry, a higher-profile story this week illustrates another area of activity by the big four that warrants greater scrutiny.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews’ decision to ditch the 2026 Commonwealth Games has shone a light on the original costing for the Victorian games, estimated to be a mere $2.6 billion, by Ernst & Young.