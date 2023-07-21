Ineffable. One of few words that capture the sudden foreboding engulfing much of the world as our unnatural chemistry experiment on the planet begins, manifestly and in earnest, to backfire.

For several harrowing weeks, the northern hemisphere has been freighted with preposterous, record-breaking heat. From the foothills of the Pyrenees to Rome and Beijing, millions have sweltered through temperatures regularly exceeding 40 degrees and beyond, with conditions in the near-Arctic region of Fort Good Hope in Canada’s faraway northwest eclipsing 37 degrees.

Concurrent heatwaves in Africa have meanwhile seen the continent duly report its hottest night on record at 39.6 degrees, and in the background of all this, Canada’s months-long apocalyptic wildfires continue to rage unabated. Today, the haunting umbra of the wildfires’ plume not only continues to smother New York in smoke and ash but has also snaked its way into the distant skies of Spain and Portugal.