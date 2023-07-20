Opponents of working from home (WFH) are having a hard time of it. NAB staff recently secured an enterprise agreement embedding the right to ask to work from home and limiting the grounds upon which NAB can refuse — despite CEO Ross McEwan spending months railing against working from home. The Community and Public Sector Union has obtained an agreement with the federal government for a similar positive attitude to working from home for public servants. For the segment of the workforce that can work from home, pandemic necessity is morphing into an established right.

There are prominent holdouts. The Commonwealth Bank is fighting a desperate rearguard action against WFH, demanding all of its workers return to the office — ironically while CEO Matt Comyn was isolating due to COVID-19. The Financial Services Union is fighting the order at the Fair Work Commission.