Media blitz Whether you think the Victorian government’s decision to cancel the Commonwealth Games was an overdue correction of a dumb decision or a generational humiliation from which the state may never recover — or in Neil Mitchell’s case, seemingly both — it was always going to cause a flurry of media activity.

The government kicked things off by just happening to send out a flurry of reminders of their good work in the regions within minutes of their announcement that the games — which were to be held outside Melbourne, with lots of lovely pricey infrastructure to boot — weren’t happening:

Our favourite take was that of the Australian Monarchist League (AML), which saw the dreaded hand of anti-monarchist sentiment in the decision. The group breathlessly announced via a statement: