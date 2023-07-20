“It’s the first [car] dealer meeting I can recall in many decades where I’ve heard whistling, cheering,” Toyota Australia executive Sean Hanley told Car Expert.

The cause? The booming sales of lucrative American-style pick-up trucks in Australia. As Car Expert revealed last week: “No corner of the new vehicle market has grown its sales faster than ‘pick-ups over $100,000’, which is up a whopping 65.4% year-to-date.”

That sort of growth doesn’t just come from commercial utility. Such militarised utes — or to use a more apt term, suburbanised tanks — are taking over the passenger vehicle market, and are increasingly visible at school drop-offs and shopping centre car parks. Marketed as the “apex predator[s] of the truck world”, they are, in the words of academic Julian O’Shea, “more likely to be hauling a huge ego than a large load”.