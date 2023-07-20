Steve Brennan writes: It’s insulting that after having voted for Labor in the House of Representatives it has betrayed a loyal base that had real hope of structural change (“It’s time for Labor to embrace its villain era”). It clearly deceived Australian voters with the promise of “no-one left behind” because what it is really doing is exactly the opposite.

It is selling Australia out to the mining industry and the military-industrial complex of the United States. We have lost our sovereignty under Labor, particularly with the AUKUS agreement. Australia can’t even build cars and Labor is trying to convince us we can build nuclear submarines here? And who would be stupid enough not to know that if it happens before World War III it won’t cost at least $500 billion or $1 trillion. And then there’s the $250 billion in tax cuts for those who don’t need it. All this while thousands of Australians are homeless and can’t afford rent.

In my view the ALP is lost and will lose the next election, or at best be able to form a minority government with the help of the Greens and independents. The major parties are totally fucked in Australia.

Gina Ward writes: OK, the idea that Labor is — or ought to be — the goodies seems kind of weird to me, but then I’ve never been a true believer. In the ’70s people kept telling me that Whitlam was one of the goodies because he listened to activists, but from where I stand that makes activists the goodies — and nothing I’ve seen since the ’70s has changed my mind about that.

I see politicians as people who take on the responsibility for averaging out the needs and wants of everyone in Australia, and to the extent that this is an inevitably thankless job, I say good on them. If we’re lucky, they’ll be people who can look ahead, as well as deal with what’s going on right this minute — but we still need to keep an eye on them. That’s one of the things activists are for.

And what I’d want to say about Tony Abbott, Scott Morrison and Peter Dutton is that I don’t think they’ve come anywhere near embracing their inner villain. I feel pretty sure they all see themselves as being on the side of good. It’s just that their idea of what’s good is very different from Patrick Malborough’s and mine.

Pamela Curr writes: Thank you for your plain speaking. As we count the numbers in taxpayer-funded privately contracted indefinite detention. As we count the thousands of verified, certified refugees repeatedly being told they must find a mythical third country. As we watch expensive ads on TV begging for money for hungry Australian kids who can’t afford an education. As we watch governments pour money into football stadiums as the numbers of homeless people grow.

What can we make of a new government which promised a more compassionate fairer way?

Dr Margaret Vickers writes: It’s a shame you chose to publish Patrick Marlborough’s article. Not only is it poorly written, but in addition his attempt to define Tanya Plibersek and other ALP ministers as villains does not stand up. The article by Bernard Keane that was actually quoted by Marlborough explains exactly why this is the case.

Callen Sorensen Karklis writes: Wow. What an accurate assessment of the dilemma of this era of the ALP in government. A lot highlighted in this article — especially here in Queensland — were the reasons I left the ALP. I was heavily involved with Labor in executive roles in my local branch in Redlands during the Newman LNP era and early Palaszczuk era for 12 years, but recently I resigned my membership.

I first had issues with the party on both the Adani and Toondah developments, particularly as a Quandamooka Nunukul Ngugi person, as 3600 units were proposed at Toondah’s Ramsar wetlands in Cleveland. Queensland Labor U-turned its 20 to 25 years’ opposition to developments in the Ramsar wetlands to support it. This heralds Labor now becoming Liberal lite in government as it has been facing an identity crisis adapting its post-accord neoliberal policies with its social democratic principles.

It’s little wonder why 1000 members have left the state ALP during the 2022-23 financial year — Queensland Labor faces a potential election wipeout in 2024. I joined the Greens in recent months and voted for an independent in the 2020 state election. The Greens are on a path to winning several more state seats. It’s clear Labor needs to restore community consultation and give a say to its branch rank and file.

Alex Mcleod writes: It’s a government, not a charity. I don’t see too many Robin Hood traits in Labor or the Greens, and nor would anyone expect them to “fix” the inequities and govern like a benign uncle. Labor generally attempts to find balance as right-wing parties service only the wealthy and themselves, but this expectation they should apologise or take a stance on being goodies or baddies is inane.

Steven Meyer writes: In a corpocracy where oligarchs rule there are no “goodies” in the major parties. There is only bad and worse. ALP bad. Liberals worse.

Ian Ossher writes: A profound and exquisitely written critique of the Labor Party by Patrick Marlborough.

Though having achieved some cut-through on the outrageous behaviour of the Liberal National Party, allowing the deaf, dumb and blind out there to finally see the truth of the Coalition since the Howard era, Labor has done little else. Yes, the Voice referendum is vitally important, but the push-through from government is almost nil. Yes, we have a National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) but without public scrutiny. However, the important reforms that will make life better for all Australians, especially those doing it the hardest, have been little more than posturing.

The narrative on climate, fossil fuels, species extinction and renewables is, as Marlborough has expounded, little more than narrative. We are locked into something like the Coalition, and while we wait and see if there are ALP rorts, a lack of reform, a rolling back of undemocratic legislation, the Greens will continue to grow their support, hold this government accountable and ultimately become government. They are the only hope for real and meaningful change.

John Free writes: I had so hoped that the ALP would be better at implementing the policies its supporters voted for. Instead we have been betrayed.

Asylum seekers are still rotting away offshore. There’s a total lack of urgency to come to grips with the national housing crisis; no real concern about protecting the environment as our beloved koala population rapidly approaches extinction. And so on. It appears Labor is more concerned with protecting the status quo and hoping to stay in government “because we’re not like the other guys”. Well maybe not as bad, but as Paul Keating would say it has “no ticker” to make a positive, meaningful contribution. Another missed opportunity.

Peter Barry writes: It is rather bewildering that Labor hides behind the concept that it is unable to stop endorsing hideous policies that lead to environmental destruction and widespread individual misery because of “the law”. At the same time it berates the Coalition for having continued with corrupt, invidious policies based on bad law.

Labor is in power and has the capacity to change inappropriate laws, to stop accepting tainted donations, to listen to the science rather than self-interested businessmen and women on environmental matters. Labor is LNP lite. We had hoped for so much more and the sense of desperation and betrayal arising in the community is palpable.

Tanya Plibersek is the sacrificial lamb in this sordid process. We are seeing cynical complicity in crimes against nature that will lead to doom and the inevitable feeble, futile, belated remorse. So sad.

Peter Riedlinger writes: Let’s hear it for Patrick Marlborough. Someone has to say it. Classic obfuscation: get behind the big picture i.e. the Voice and hope the punters don’t notice the rot at the core. Shame on you, ALP.

Melody Kemp writes: I totally agree with Patrick Marlborough’s article. I was born to be a red Labor supporter — my father and grandfather both being ship workers in the UK. I have worked internationally with the labour movement but gave up on the Australian Labor Party when our electorate was presided over by the vacuous Terri Butler.



I am now a firm Greens supporter. Maybe Anthony Albanese doesn’t care about climate

chaos — rather seeing himself as a warrior in civvies promoting death and destruction globally while sipping on good working-class Moët. In real terms, being childless by choice nor should I, but I do care, as there are brilliant young ones out there creating and leading. But where to?