Whether it was the decision to put one of the more likeable figures in political journalism on TV with the world’s least likeable guests, or the format of cosy and humanising profiles of people responsible for variously sized portions of national shame, the ABC’s Kitchen Cabinet always came across as a prank on everyone involved. And now it returns.

We in the bunker are looking forward to more heartwarming moments like these:

Cash carried away

The primary defence for a show like this is that the relaxed atmosphere sees the curtain of political rhetoric pulled back to the human underneath. We suppose that’s what you’d call the revelation from then-employment minister Michaelia Cash during her 2016 appearance that she could empathise with people who were struggling because after university she went on holiday for three years.