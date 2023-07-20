The senior public servant who oversaw the unlawful robodebt scheme has been stood down from her position at the Department of Defence following the royal commission findings.

Kathryn Campbell, who was previously the head of the Department of Human Services, has been involuntarily stood down from her advisory role at defence, AAP has confirmed.

She was suspended without pay from July 10, three days after the royal commission report was tabled.

Campbell was made an adviser on the AUKUS security partnership in June last year, with a salary of $900,000 a year.