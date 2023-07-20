The Productivity Commission (PC)’s annual trade and assistance review, covering 2021-22, contains some familiar themes: the level of overall trade assistance via budget handouts as tariffs continues to decline (tariffs now impose more costs to navigate than they raise in revenue); the continuing importance of trade (“globalisation is not dead”) and Australia’s obsessive and deeply unhealthy use of anti-dumping provisions, which we continue to employ at more than double the global rate.

The commission is also chary of assistance for renewables transition, which it sees as a potential vehicle for protectionism — though before climate denialists seize on that, it’s because the PC continues to maintain, as it did during Australia’s lost decade of climate policy under the Coalition, that an economy-wide carbon price is the best mechanism for enabling the transition. Which it is. Our current approach such as it is (a safeguard mechanism, a substantially fraudulent market of carbon credits, letting fossil fuel companies grow their exports) is a grossly inefficient alternative.