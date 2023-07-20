Australia’s privacy regulator is investigating the Australian Federal Police (AFP)’s use of retail surveillance platform Auror, as other state police forces say they’ve already accounted for the privacy impact of its use.
Earlier this week, the AFP suspended the use of Auror in response to a Crikey investigation that revealed more than 100 AFP staff — mostly involving those in ACT policing — were using it without a privacy or cybersecurity review.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login to engage in the commentary.