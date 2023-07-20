Well, that’s interesting, I thought when I read this statement published by the ABC last week:

A recent court ruling would have forced the ABC and our journalists to reveal the confidential name of a key source in the defamation matter being brought by former serviceman Heston Russell … The ABC had no choice but to uphold its commitment [to protect its source] and abandon its defence of proceedings.

Russell, a former special forces member who served in Afghanistan, is suing the ABC in the Federal Court for defamation over two stories it published in 2020 and 2021. The court has already ruled that he was defamed — most seriously, by being accused of taking part in the alleged murder of an Afghan civilian — so the only question is whether the ABC has a viable defence.