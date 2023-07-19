Booksellers have pulled a popular sex education book from their shelves to protect staff from further abuse after a month-long campaign by Australian anti-LGBTQIA+ conspiracy theorists was amplified in the mainstream media.

On Tuesday, BIG W confirmed that it had removed Dr Melissa Kang and Yumi Stynes’ book Welcome to Sex: Your no-silly-questions guide to sexuality, pleasure and figuring it out from its physical shelves after “multiple incidents of abuse”. The department store continues to stock the book online.

The book, sold as a “frank, age-appropriate introductory guide to sex and sexuality for teens of all genders”, first became a target of conspiracy theorists in June.