Former US president Donald Trump is accruing indictments with the same accelerating intensity of a film franchise that must up the ante in each instalment. He announced via his Truth Social platform in that familiar style — in and out of caps, lightening-quick asides, a jazz trumpeter’s approach to punctuation — that he has received a letter from special counsel Jack Smith informing him that he’s now subject to a grand jury investigation.

Trump wrote that Smith “sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation”.

If this is true, it’s the big one, the headliner. Following his warm-up indictments — one over a $130,000 hush-money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election campaign, and then another for mishandling classified documents (he has pleaded not guilty in both cases) — he may finally be facing charges relating to the attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election result.