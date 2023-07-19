For decades, state premiers have been easy marks for international and domestic sporting bodies looking for subsidised homes for their major events. From the Olympic Games and soccer World Cups to motorsport events, horse races and footy finals, state governments have tried to outbid one another with handouts, tax concessions and special deals to attract big events under the delusion they are economically beneficial.

As is well documented (for example here, here, here, here and here), major sporting events are big loss-makers for cities foolish enough to host them. But the willingness of gullible provincial and town authorities the world over to bid for them spawned an entire branch of maths created by consultants inflating the potential economic (and often entirely fictitious “social”) benefits of major events, invariably wildly overstating them.