The Australian War Memorial faced a wave of internal and external dissent over its decision to keep Ben Roberts-Smith’s items on display after the Federal Court found he was a war criminal who murdered four civilians, documents reveal.

The day after the court dismissed defamation proceedings launched by the Victoria Cross recipient last month, War Memorial chair Kim Beazley confirmed it was not going to remove items on display, including Roberts-Smith’s uniform, medals and a large painting.

“The memorial assists in remembering, interpreting and understanding Australia’s experience of war and its enduring impact. This includes the causes, conduct and consequences of war,” his statement said.