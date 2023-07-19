It’s early days in what’s set to be a particularly challenging era of artificial intelligence-driven disruption of, well, just about everything. As ever, it seems media and entertainment are at the greatest risk of being first to get it in the neck.

Surprise! Looks like plenty of old media paladins reckon the dawn of AI could be a show-me-the-money jackpot: cheaper, robotic (literally) copy, plus a lucrative new market selling decades of paywalled stories as data sets for AI training.

As it was with the fight for the news media bargaining code with Meta and Google, it’s News Corp that’s leading the chase for dollars. Back in May, News Corp CEO Robert Thomson was already talking up the demand for a bundle of quids for the quo of training AI engines on News Corp’s accumulated stories.