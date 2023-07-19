Labor’s factions are a secretive, anti-democratic duopoly that turns away talented young people and disempowers party faithful who have no interest in factional conflict, says Labor’s Andrew Leigh, speaking today in a rare public discussion of Labor’s formal power structuring.

The prolific author, non-aligned MP and former academic economist, who is assistant minister for competition, charities, treasury and employment, has broken Labor’s omerta–like code of silence on factions, noting that Labor now dominates the mainland and has vastly improved levels of female, ethnic and Indigenous representation in its ranks under its current factional system.