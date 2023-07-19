The boss of News Corp’s Australian operation, Michael Miller, has downplayed friction between his company’s commentators and staff at the ABC, who he said all do a “good job” of serving their audiences.

He was speaking on Sean Aylmer’s Fear & Greed podcast released on Monday, in response to questions about whether media companies are as political as readers think they are.

“I don’t know that our audiences see us as being as political as both media commentators and political commentators like to amplify,” Miller said, adding that News Corp and its major competitors at Nine and the ABC each reach a broad spectrum of readers through various brands.