A novel round of finger-pointing is emerging among some conservatives after the robodebt royal commission, and that is to declare the government of the day guilty of having engaged in a partisan abuse of power, loosely defined.

Writing in The Australian on Saturday, Chris Kenny ominously warned of the “Americanisation of our system” wrought by the “weaponisation of quasi-judicial processes” for political gain.

He worried about the spectre of using the robodebt royal commission findings to “hound” former prime minister Scott Morrison “out of Parliament”, framing the conduct of Government Services Minister Bill Shorten as predatory in this regard.