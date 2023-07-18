Courtesy of century-old laws about the way referendums should be conducted, taxpayers will fund the distribution to every household of an offensive lie from No campaigners to the tune of $10 million.

The No campaign pamphlet published this morning by the Australian Electoral Commission — prepared by No campaigners, not the AEC — is a poorly cobbled-together set of vague warnings that something bad might happen as a result of the Voice. They just can’t really tell you what.

That’s understandable; no specific harm can be linked to giving First Nations peoples a direct, foundational input to policymaking at the centre of where policy is made: Parliament. The only thing No campaigners can do is tell non-Indigenous Australians that they should feel aggrieved.