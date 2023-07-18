In September 1999, the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) began the largest single print job in Australian history, followed by the largest single mail-out.

Nine high-speed web presses in Sydney, Melbourne and Dubbo spewed out paper around the clock for 10 days straight, producing 12.9 million 38-page pamphlets setting out the arguments for and against changes to Australia’s constitution that would sever ties with the British Crown and turn the country into a republic.

It won’t be quite such a big job this time: the pamphlet setting out arguments for and against an Indigenous Voice to Parliament will be thinner than the 1999 edition, and the AEC is no longer required by the Referendum (Machinery Provisions) Act to deliver the pamphlet to every elector. Now it has to go to every household, dropping the number to 12.5 million.