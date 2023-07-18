Members of Queensland’s Liberal National Party have voted to put kids at risk.
Last week, at its annual state conference, a motion calling for the next LNP state government “to deliver holistic sexual consent education in schools” was unsuccessful.
“Why are we so determined to teach our kids about sex through schools?” one of the motion’s opponents reportedly asked. “No means no. A parent can have that conversation in 30 seconds.”
