For decades, a primary weapon used by climate denialists, fossil fuel companies and their media allies has been the argument that the costs of climate action, compared to “business as usual”, are prohibitive in terms of taxpayer money, or lost economic growth, or jobs — even if the cost was only a notional one, in slower future growth or fewer future additional jobs.

It was a tool favoured particularly by the Howard government, which would justify climate inaction by calculating the purported cost of any initiative, dramatically inflating the expense by extrapolating it many years, or even decades, into the future, and misleadingly suggesting the resulting total was some sort of immediate impact awaiting anyone who tried to take action.