It’s easy these days to forget the member for Cook is, in fact, the member for Cook, such is his determination to travel the world expounding the sanctity of war and democracy.

Nevertheless, there’s a slippery rumour afoot that the nation’s foremost liar has his eyes trained on something extraordinarily ordinary — at least by his usual solipsistic standards — and that is to grace Parliament with his exalted presence next month. But as ever, and true to form, it would seem Scott Morrison’s purpose is not so much to advance the interests of his constituents but rather his own.