Australia’s media landscape is facing a tremendous loss as one in three women in the industry contemplate quitting their jobs.

More than half of women in the media game are either unsure about or dissatisfied with their career progress. Almost one in three are thinking about leaving their roles in the next 12 months, the Women in Media group’s 2023 industry insights report shows.

The sector has reached a critical moment with mid-career women particularly inclined to quit, Women in Media strategic adviser Petra Buchanan said. Almost half of women who have been in the media for between five and 10 years are weighing up whether to leave their roles in the next year.