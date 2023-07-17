It’s Saturday July 15, polling day in the Gold Coast electorate of Fadden, and I’m here to gauge the voter mood in the blue-ribbon conservative seat.

First stop: Arundel State School, a voting booth nestled amid towering eucalypts and the reserve greenery of the district’s south. Party volunteers in coloured T-shirts drift amid the thoroughfare as early voters approach. It’s overcast and cool, the gloomy morning sky threatening rain.

“No-one likes to come out,” James, a public servant and Parkwood local, says. “People aren’t really interested.” Late middle-aged and wearing a faded flannel shirt, James is a homeowner and Labor supporter. He has lived in the area for more than 20 years, and thinks voters here are disengaged: “I’m quite sure a lot of people don’t know who they’re voting for.”