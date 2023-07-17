Is the Albanese honeymoon finally, definitively over, with a swing to the Liberal National Party in Fadden?

Not according to today’s Newspoll, which despite some truly desperate spin by Simon Benson — reminiscent of Dennis Shanahan’s finest work — shows the Coalition back to 10 points adrift of Labor in two-party preferred terms and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese increasing his personal lead over Opposition Leader Peter Dutton.

Still, Dutton’s leadership is safe for now; losing a safe seat in his home state would have truly been the death knell for him, but that was never seriously on the cards — Fadden is Gold Coast LNP heartland that also votes for One Nation at higher levels even than the Queensland average. Instead, the LNP received a 4.3% swing on its primary vote, erasing the swing against Stuart Robert last year; though in 2PP terms, it still hasn’t recovered to 2019 levels.