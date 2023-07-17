After more than eight years leading Victoria with little action on the gambling reform front, Premier Daniel Andrews stepped up yesterday and unveiled the most far-reaching package of poker machine reform that we’ve seen from any jurisdiction.

Pokies reform is normally something that emerges in an election context, such as the Gillard-Wilkie-Xenophon minority government’s mandatory pre-commitment agreement in 2010, Tasmanian Labor’s election pledge from opposition to fully remove pub pokies in 2017 and Dominic Perrottet’s brave cashless pokies promise at this year’s NSW election.

This time, the package has come out of the blue, with not even a parliamentary committee inquiry or a public submissions process.